J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.270-9.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.J2 Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.27-9.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.15.

J2 Global stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.83. 560,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.49.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

