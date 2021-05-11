JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.65

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.65 and traded as high as $9.47. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 74,892 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.77.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

