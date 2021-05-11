Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,740 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

