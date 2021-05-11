Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,024 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 112.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,867,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2,034.3% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 90,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $288.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.86, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total transaction of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,606 shares of company stock worth $149,193,960. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

