Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 22,678 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 125,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 129,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJN opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.