Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,531 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after buying an additional 201,933 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,229 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 30,106 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

