Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cigna in a report issued on Saturday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.00 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.13.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $266.91 on Tuesday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.26 and a 200 day moving average of $220.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Cigna by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $485,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $68,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 636.9% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 22.6% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

