Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target to $520.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $480.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $418.00.

TDY stock opened at $431.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $457.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,799.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

