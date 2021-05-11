Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

