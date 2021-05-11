Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ardmore Shipping Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

