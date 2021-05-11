Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FATE. Mizuho increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $75.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.41. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

