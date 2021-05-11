Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $60.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. 132,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,428. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,427.57 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,512,881.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after buying an additional 77,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after buying an additional 242,507 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

