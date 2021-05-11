JELD-WEN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,588 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,723% compared to the average daily volume of 142 call options.

Shares of JELD stock traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. 106,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,998. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,161,000 after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

