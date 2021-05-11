JMP Securities Reiterates Outperform Rating for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

JMP Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.43.

OHI opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 207,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

