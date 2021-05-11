JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 333 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

MCD stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.78. The company had a trading volume of 30,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,447. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.67. The company has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

