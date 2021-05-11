JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after acquiring an additional 167,771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after buying an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter.

VOT traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,237. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $142.57 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

