JNBA Financial Advisors Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.62% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHSC. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 649.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 148,282 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHSC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. 678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,186. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90.

