JNBA Financial Advisors Has $986,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.41. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.