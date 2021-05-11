JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 7,265 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 958,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,077,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 411,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 132,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 485,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 21,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.22. 148,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,738,783. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

