Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $23,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,585,000 after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

