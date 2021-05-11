Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $924,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,326,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $195.70 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

