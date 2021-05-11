Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,033 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Trimble by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.37. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

