Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 215 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,831.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $290.61 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $294.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $184.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

