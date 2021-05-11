JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €51.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.89 ($59.87).

Shares of ALO opened at €46.55 ($54.76) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.91. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

