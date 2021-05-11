JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 9,788 Shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 190.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Limestone Bancorp were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,985 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

LMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ LMST opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. Research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

