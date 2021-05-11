JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 698.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,737 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Savara worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVRA opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

In related news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,887.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,094.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 162,958 shares of company stock worth $269,692 in the last three months. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVRA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

