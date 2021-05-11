JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 522.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.93.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

