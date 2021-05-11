JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,548 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,716,000 after purchasing an additional 391,831 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

In other news, Director David Lamond bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $410,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

