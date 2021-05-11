JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 16,412 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after buying an additional 948,860 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 635,185 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 975.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 352,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 319,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 149,175 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. Analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

