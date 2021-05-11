JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 23,911 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 178.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,911 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Park City Group worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Park City Group by 123.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 58,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 million, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.58. Park City Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Park City Group Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.