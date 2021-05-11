JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Linde (ETR:LIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price target on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price target on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €253.29 ($297.99).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €248.35 ($292.18) on Friday. Linde has a 1-year low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a 1-year high of €247.80 ($291.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €238.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €217.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion and a PE ratio of 54.53.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

