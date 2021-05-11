JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday.

Shares of EGKLF opened at $16.80 on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

