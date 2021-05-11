JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the subject of several other reports. Panmure Gordon downgraded Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded Trainline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

TNLIF stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

