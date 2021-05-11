JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 251,959 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Switch were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Switch by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Switch by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Switch by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,980 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Switch by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Switch by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,751 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 139.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Switch’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

