JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) to “Overweight”

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VTXPF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of VTXPF opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Victrex has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $33.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.