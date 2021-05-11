JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON JPEI opened at GBX 106 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.16. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 1-year low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The company has a market cap of £118.23 million and a PE ratio of 4.80.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

