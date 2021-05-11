Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $5.33 on Major Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $210.97 million and $9.72 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.33 or 0.00009333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 58.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.00808305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001847 BTC.

About Juggernaut

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

