Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TKAYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,365. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

