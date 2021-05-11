JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 7,071 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

DXC Technology stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.46.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

