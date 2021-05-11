JustInvest LLC Invests $204,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,182,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $558,908,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,902,000 after acquiring an additional 979,408 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,350,000 after purchasing an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

NYSE:BMO opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

