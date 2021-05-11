JustInvest LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,561,190. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $163.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $105.85 and a one year high of $166.79. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.09.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.