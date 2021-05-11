JustInvest LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Targa Resources by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,352,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after acquiring an additional 167,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 832,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,796 shares of company stock worth $2,739,528 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $38.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

