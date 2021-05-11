JustInvest LLC Purchases New Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 18.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

