JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 686 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after buying an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $375.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.94 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.