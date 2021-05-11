JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 69,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $322.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.40, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.27 and a 200-day moving average of $294.40. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.24.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

