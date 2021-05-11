JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Tops $60.71 on Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for about $60.71 or 0.00107394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $26.52 million and $1.05 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00703041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00247960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.85 or 0.01192018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.95 or 0.00757037 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.