Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.09 and its 200 day moving average is $219.69. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

