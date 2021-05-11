Karen Blasing Sells 1,500 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $249,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $542,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total value of $387,700.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $374,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $4.92 on Tuesday, reaching $170.69. 2,766,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.56. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.84 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.48.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

