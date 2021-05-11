Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $615.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,031,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

