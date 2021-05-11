Keep3rV1 (KP3R) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.29 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $327.35 or 0.00589049 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $65.47 million and $11.29 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00082857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00059564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00106756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.04 or 0.00782834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

